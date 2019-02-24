Mbappe scores again as runaway leader PSG beats Nimes 3-0

scored twice to take his league-leading tally to 22 goals as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nimes 3-0 on Saturday to move 17 points clear at the top.

Mbappe has scored in all four games since lost forwards Neymar and Edinson Cavani to injury, and the star's second-half double took him to 51 goals in the league since bursting on the scene with three years ago.

His 22 goals have come in 20 league games, and he's the youngest to reach 50 league goals in history.

"Every day I work hard to help my team as much as I can, and to enjoy myself as well," said Mbappe, who turned 20 in December.

"Football's still about enjoying yourself, scoring goals, breaking records. That's what drives me so I'm very happy."



Only star has more goals in Europe's top five leagues, after taking his tally to 25 with a hat trick Saturday.

France's winner Mbappe scored his first goal in the 69th minute when he turned in Juan Bernat's pass to make it 2-0. He grabbed his second in the 89th with a fine low finish after collecting Christopher Nkunku's pass and cutting in from the left.

Nkunku had put ahead late in the first half with an excellent control and finish from Marco Verratti's pass.

The victory moves Thomas Tuchel's side 17 points ahead of second-place Lille, having played one game fewer.

In other matches, Amiens won 1-0 at home to Patrick Vieira's Nice to edge further away from the relegation zone, into 16th place.

Striker Serhou Guirassy's 11th-minute goal was his first for the club. Guingamp remains bottom despite winning 1-0 at home to Angers with an injury-time effort from

