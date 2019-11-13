Medplus plans to raise Rs 700 cr via IPO to increase outlet count to 3,100

retail chain is planning an initial public offering (IPO) aimed at raising about 700 crores, promoter of the company said here on Wednesday.

The city-based retail chain currently operates 1,700 outlets across seven states and hopes to take the number to 3,100 by 2023 pan india barring Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast and parts of UP, Promoter of Health Services Pvt Ltd Madhukar Gangadi said.

"We want to start the work (preparation of Draft Red Herring Prospectus-DRHP). will start from December. We are planning to raise about Rs 700 crore. This is for our growth plans.

I also want to offload some stake to take care of the promoter level debt. But the amount is mainly for growth," he said.

The promoters hold 77 per cent and Wipro Chairman Azim Premji's Premji Invest holds 13 per cent while the rest is held by others.

He further said they would review the idea of IPO only if anybody offers to pick the stake.

Replying to a query, he said the company expects Rs 2800 crore topline by the end of the current fiscal with Rs 85 crore EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margins.

Meanwhile, said it entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Canada-based Jamieson Wellness Inc for selling the latter's natural health products through the former's retail outlets.

Madhukar said the products would initially be sold across the existing outlets and eventually tie up with other retailers also.

Jamieson Wellness manufactures a range of vitamins, minerals and other natural health supplements and its heritage Jamieson brand is available in over 40 countries.

A range of Jamiesons products such as daily multivitamins, B complex, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Calcium, Cod liver oil, Folic acid, Iron, Digestive enzymes etc. are now available inMedplus pharmacies and online at www.medplusmart.com.