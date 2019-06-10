Meghalaya cabinet approves startup policy

The state cabinet on Monday approved the Startup Policy 2018 to help budding entrepreneurs and create employment opportunities.

"This startup policy shall act as a catalyst in the economic growth of Meghalaya, creating models for scalability and replicability across the state resulting in large-scale employment opportunities," an official release said.

plans to create an enabling environment and supporting ecosystem that facilitates at least 500 startups in the next five years, it said, adding, the government will provide both fiscal and non-fiscal incentives.

The cabinet has also approved the amendment of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education 2011, in conformity to the amendment of central rules.

Another decision taken at the cabinet meeting was to have one in every district for a year to have systematic departmental review meetings with the district heads.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)