Sports minister Rijiju praises Yuvraj

minister Monday lavished rich praise on Yuvraj Singh, saying the just-retired all-rounder will forever "remain a cricketing icon".

Fighting back tears, Yuvraj announced retirement from international cricket, ending a "rollercoaster" career during which he became the hero of India's triumph and fought a gritty battle with

"Dear Yuvraj Singh, you may have retired from the competitive game but you will remain a cricketing icon for every Indian & millions across the globe. What a batsman, you have been! We are proud of you. I extend my best wishes for your future endeavours!" Rijiju tweeted.

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for He put together 1900 runs in the longest format, and 8701 in the one-dayers, the format in which he enjoyed most success. His one-day runs tally places him 22nd in the overall list, and seventh among Indians.

A useful left-arm spinner, Yuvraj picked up 111 ODI wickets at an average of 36.55.

Earlier, the iconic and current led the sporting fraternity in applauding Yuvraj after the announced his retirement, bringing to an end a 17-year international career.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)