Army man killed, 3 others injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Poonch

An Army jawan was killed and three others were injured when troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's district Monday, officials said.

The army violated the ceasefire and targeted forward posts in the area, they said.

In the ceasefire violation, one Army man was killed and three others have suffered injuries, the officials said.

The injured have been hospitalised, they said, adding that troops guarding the border retaliated effectively.

