Meghalaya govt approves setting up of Farmers' Commission

The Meghalaya government Thursday approved setting up of a commission to look into the problem faced by farmers.
State cabinet approved the proposal made by the Agriculture Department to set up the Farmers' Commission in line with the resolution passed at the 'farmers' parliament', deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.
The 'farmers' parliament', first of its kind in the country, was organised here last December and was attended by scientists, bureaucrats, apart from farmers, to discuss issues related to the agri situation in the state.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had then announced setting up of the commission to address concerns of the farming community.
The deputy chief minister also said the government was planning to observe 2020 as a year for farmers.
The state cabinet Thursday also approved a draft policy on persons with disabilities.
The policy is as per the national policy for empowerment of persons with disabilities, Tynsong said, adding that it is in regards to their rights for reservations in education and jobs.
Talking to reporters, Tysong also said that Sangma will be meeting Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in June to discuss development projects along the interstate- border and find a resolution to the border dispute between the two states.
The last meeting between chief ministers of the two states was held on April 1, 2017.
It will be the first meeting after the BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance stormed to power in March last year.
Tynsong said, during the meeting the recent skirmishes in Ri-Bhoi district leading to the arrest of Michael Warjri, a general secretary of the Hima Nongspung -- areas under the jurisdiction of a tribal chieftain -- will also been taken up.
A mob of about 100 people from Assam had last week allegedly ransacked Warjri's home in Balakhawa village along the inter-state border under Ri-Bhoi district.
Warjri had taken the Assam government to court for trying to construct a road and this enraged the people from Assam which led to the attack, according to officials.
He was subsequently arrested by Assam police and released on bail.
Skirmishes have often been reported along the disputed inter-state border of Meghalaya and Assam. There have also been a few instances where the Assam Police stopped construction of school buildings and community halls.
