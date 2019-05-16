Meghalaya govt approves setting up of Farmers' Commission

The government Thursday approved setting up of a commission to look into the problem faced by farmers.

State cabinet approved the proposal made by the Agriculture Department to set up the in line with the resolution passed at the 'farmers' parliament', deputy said.

The 'farmers' parliament', first of its kind in the country, was organised here last December and was attended by scientists, bureaucrats, apart from farmers, to discuss issues related to the agri situation in the state.

had then announced setting up of the commission to address concerns of the farming community.

The deputy also said the government was planning to observe 2020 as a year for farmers.

The state cabinet Thursday also approved a draft policy on persons with disabilities.

The policy is as per the national policy for empowerment of persons with disabilities, Tynsong said, adding that it is in regards to their rights for reservations in education and jobs.

Talking to reporters, also said that Sangma will be meeting Chief Minister in June to discuss development projects along the interstate- border and find a resolution to the border dispute between the two states.

The last meeting between chief ministers of the two states was held on April 1, 2017.

It will be the first meeting after the BJP-backed Democratic Alliance stormed to power in March last year.

Tynsong said, during the meeting the recent skirmishes in district leading to the arrest of Michael Warjri, a of the Hima Nongspung -- areas under the jurisdiction of a tribal chieftain -- will also been taken up.

A mob of about 100 people from had last week allegedly ransacked Warjri's home in Balakhawa village along the inter-state border under district.

Warjri had taken the government to court for trying to construct a road and this enraged the people from Assam which led to the attack, according to officials.

He was subsequently arrested by and released on bail.

Skirmishes have often been reported along the disputed inter-state border of and Assam. There have also been a few instances where the stopped construction of school buildings and community halls.

