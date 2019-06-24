Vietnam jails US citizen for 'state overthrow' attempt

A US citizen was sentenced Monday to 12 years in for "attempting to overthrow the state", a and said, as the one-party country squeezes dissent.

Vietnamese-American was detained in July last year while travelling in the country with two activists, who were also arrested.

The trio were accused of setting up a group to prepare armed protest and the occupation of "headquarters" in and Ho Chi Minh City, according to state-run site VnExpress.

Nguyen was convicted during a half-day trial in a court, given 12 years and ordered to leave the country after completing his sentence, a for one of the group said.

The two activists arrested with him, Tran Long Phi and Huynh Duc Thanh Binh, were jailed for eight years and ten years respectively for the same charge.

"The sentence for the defendants is too harsh," said.

also reported that police are looking for another Vietnamese man who had connections with and is currently on the run.

After leaving in 1975, settled in the US alongside more than a million people who fled when the communist regime took over after the War.

Many war refugees mobilised against the communist government from afar, but Nguyen's family have said he is not involved with any dissident groups.

has routinely jailed its critics since a new administration came to office in 2016, with nearly 130 prisoners of conscience presently behind bars in the country.

A passed last year gives authorities unprecedented powers to and has come under fire from the US, the EU and the UN.

The bill requires companies like and to hand over user data and remove material from their sites when requested by the government.

