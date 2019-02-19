Melania Trump salutes 'creative genius' Karl Lagerfeld

US Trump, a former model, on Tuesday paid brief tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, who died Tuesday at age 85.

"Today the world lost a creative genius. We will miss you Karl! #RIPKarlLagerfeld," tweeted Trump, a longtime fan of the prolific couturier who had helmed the label since 1983.

The wife of Donald posted a photo of and herself wearing a beige dress-jacket combo in Chanel's signature boucle, and another from a 2017 conference with Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu, when she sported a white cashmere skirt suit designed for her.

also posted Lagerfeld's original sketch of the design, which featured a pearl-buttoned, belted peplum jacket and pencil skirt.

notably wore to her first state dinner, donning a shimmering, sleeveless gown to host France's Emmanuel and in April 2018.

In 2017 told WSJ Magazine that Americans need to "deal with" the election of Trump, whose win triggered resistance and criticism among much of the design world's glitterati.

"Fashion magazines and fashion people are fashion, they are not politics," Lagerfeld told the magazine.

"I knew before, when he was not in politics. I'm not American, but he's a democratically elected of America, so people have to deal with it." "Mrs Trump is a very nice woman and pretty handsome. Good body, no? And this Ivanka is quite cute, no?" the fashion icon said, referring to the president's daughter.

