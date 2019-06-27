Lena Headey joins voice cast of Netflix's 'Dark Crystal' series

is set to voice star in Netflix series "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance", the actor's first role since the finale of her hit show "Game of Thrones".

The new series is a prequel to filmmaker Jim Henson's 1982 dark fantasy film "The Dark Crystal".

Actors Benedict Wong, Awkwafina, Sigourney Weaver, and are the other additions in the cast, which already boast of names like Alicia Vikander, and Mark Hamill, among others.

The show centres on three Gelfling heroes -- Rian (Egerton), Brea (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Deet (Nathalie Emmanuel), who discover the horrific truth behind the power of the evil and set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.

Other Gelfling characters are voiced by: Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, and Vikander.

"Now You See Me" helmer has produced and directed the series, according to The

Harvey Fierstein, Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Simon Pegg, and have lent their voices for & Mystics.

Netflix has ordered a 10 episode first season.

The Company will produce the series, with and also producing.

producers on the series are and Will Matthews, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, and

