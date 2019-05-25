Memes poking fun at political parties galore on social media

This election season, in is agog with creative and hilarious memes about the electoral results, with popular Tamil cinema comedy scenes and the therein coming in handy for the creators to tickle a rib.

Top comedians like the late Nagesh, and Vadivelu are back in action, albeit through memes, that spare no one, starting from to DMK leader MK Stalin, both of whom have led their parties to stupendous wins in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Be it Modi's reported promise in 2014 of depositing Rs 15 lakh each in every citizen's account, or woefully falling short of a majority to stage a political coup against the AIADMK government, or the sad state of affairs in the ruling party, the memes cover them all.

Besides, and were alive with hilarious takes on the Lok Sabha results, especially in

The memes, in particular, seem to be the flavour of the season as popular comedy scenes were repackaged to suit the modern day

For instance, a picture of veteran grinning to his last teeth carries a caption "Rs 15 lakh last time, Rs 15 lakh this time, totally Rs 30 lakh," an apparent reference to Modi's reported promise of depositing the said amount in citizen's if the BJP won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

However, it has been a matter of debate whether Modi or his partymen really meant the same thing or whether they implied it was the value of the amount of black money stashed abroad by Indians.

Another hilarious take on BJP, accompanied with a picture of top Vadivelu from one of his films, shows him wondering "where have the Two Leaves and Lotus gone missing."



Two Leaves and Lotus are the party symbols of AIADMK and BJP, respectively, the two parties who had faced the Lok Sabha polls as allies.

The comic goes on to say "may be they have been burnt down by the Sun," an obvious reference to DMK trumping them.

The DMK-led had won 37 of the 38 Lok Sabha seats where polls were held on April 18.

DMK by itself won 23 of those seats.

Further, taking on the opposition clamour against the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), a said "don't make an issue out of it."



"Isn't it a routine thing to claim honesty won if alliance triumphs and blame EVMs for BJP combine's win," it said, sharing a still of a popular comedy scene.

Memes that say cannot aspire much with his 37 MPs, another hilarious one where AIADMK leader and Chief Minister K Palaniswami ruing his party was 'finished' for aligning with the BJP are also doing the rounds.

Another rib-tickling meme shows a photo of Palaniswami laughing out loud, with his deputy O Panneerselvam asking the reason behind it.

To this the "replies" that "even if the DMK wins all seats (in the state), they are only going to stage a walk out in the Parliament," in an apparent reference to often leading his MLAs out of the Assembly when the House is in a session.

What could possibly take the cake is a picture of recreation of a scene involving Vadivelu, held up in a closed liquor store, repeatedly asking the owner when he will open it, without revealing he was caught inside.

He is shown asking election officials why both the "winners", i.e DMK and the "losers," AIADMK, were grim-faced which he cannot fathom.

"When will you hold polls again," the accompanying caption says.

The reference seems to be to DMK, which according to the buzz in the state political circles, has not got much of a role to play in the national despite its led alliance winning 37 seats, contrary to expectations.

Stalin, who had aligned with the and proposed as PM candidate of the opposition, was sought after by Telangana K Chandrasekara Rao as well as his former counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu for a possible strong role in a post-poll scenario.

However, the Modi-led BJP had itself won 303 seats, securing a very strong majority.

Incidentally, the DMK-led alliance winning all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the one in Puducherry in 2004 was vital for the Congress-led UPA to form government in 2004.

The late M Karunanidhi was then.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)