Mentally challenged boy dies after being sodomised, thrashed by three juveniles

Three juveniles were apprehended for sodomising and thrashing a mentally challenged boy who succumbed to his injuries here Saturday, police said.

The victims' father informed the police that his 15-year-old son was assaulted on June 14 by the juveniles who live in their neighbourhood in Sector 5, Gurgaon Police PRO said.

The victim was mentally challenged since birth, he added.

"We have registered a case against the juveniles under POCSO act and apprehended them," Bokan said.

