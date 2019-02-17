Pakistani cricketers' photos removed from Mohali stadium after Pulwama attack

The Association (PCA) on Sunday removed the photographs of Pakistani cricketers from various points inside the as a "humble step" to show solidarity with the families of martyrs of the terror attack.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the body's office bearers here, told

"As a humble step, the has decided to show its solidarity with the families of martyrs of the attack. There is so much anger in the nation against the heinous attack and is no different in this," Tyagi said.

He said there are nearly 15 photos of Pakistani cricketers, which were kept inside the stadium at various points including in the galleries, long room, reception and 'hall of fame' area.

The Shahid Afridi-led Pakistani side had faced a 29-run defeat at India's hands in semi-finals which was played here in March.

Tyagi said among the Pakistani cricketers whose photographs have been removed from the PCA include that of

Besides, other pictures are of cricketers including Afridi, and

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a Pakistan-based suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a bus in district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)