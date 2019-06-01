Cyclone Fani: About 48 pc of people still without power in

About 48 per cent of the consumers in district are yet to get back their power connection even though 28-days have passed after the extremely severe cyclone 'Fani' made a landfall near town on May 3, officials said Saturday.

This was revealed at a meeting when the new Revenue and Disaster Management took stock of the restoration work in the cyclone affected districts.

The stressed on repair and restoration of primary school buildings damaged in to cyclone before reopening of schools after summer vacation. He also emphasized on quick restoration of the Anganwadi Centres, health institutions and in all the affected areas



"Only 1,51,889 out of 2,91,171 affected consumers (52%) have got in district within a month," the said, adding that water supply in both urban and rural areas has already been restored.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' had made a landfall on May 3 near Puri and had affected 14 districts of the state. Nearly 1.65 crore people were affected while 64 people lost their lives in the disaster.

Out of 25,01,131 affected consumers in the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurdha, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur, electricity has been restored to 23,36,584 consumers till May 31, an said.

While 99 per cent consumers have got electricity in district, power has been restored in 96 per cent of the consumers in Khurda. All the consumers in Kendrapara and Kagatsinghpur have got power supply.

Meanwhile, the claimed that the damage assessment by the departments and the Collectors is almost over and the memorandum to the will be submitted soon.

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team visited Odisha from May 12 to 15 and conducted an on the spot assessment of the damages caused due to the cyclone. A preliminary report of damage amounting to Rs 11,942.68 crore was shared with the central team, the said.

International Development Partners- EU, and along with Departments and various institutions are also separately carrying out a Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA) on the cyclone 'Fani', said special relief B P Sethi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)