Mexico's crackdown on migrants sends some heading south

Mexico's efforts to slow Central American migration across its territory showed some bite Monday as some people turned around to head south in the face of increased enforcement, while government officials said they would target human rings.

One government announced Monday that the 6,000 members who officials had repeatedly said would be sent to the southern border will actually be distributed across the northern border and other areas as well, while another suggested measures were showing results.

A senior Mexican official, who requested anonymity to discuss negotiations with the US, said that three weeks ago about 4,200 migrants were arriving at the US border daily and that now that number has dropped to about 2,600 per day.

The warned it was too early to draw conclusions from such a small window, but that was optimistic its measures would work.

On the that forms part of Mexico's southern border with Guatemala, usually bustling cross-water commerce appeared to slow at this border town a day after just a half dozen marines showed up on the Mexican shore.

Tomas Leyva, a 65-year-old turned pastor from El Salvador, was preparing to board a raft back to Saying he fled his home under threat from a gang, he planned to return later to vis the border bridge and apply for asylum at an immigration control station.

"Now the situation is more serious, more strict, because the soldiers who were there yesterday weren't there before," Leyva said. "What they're doing is having an effect because they're detaining a lot of people, but it's not going to stop. There (in El Salvador) they say better killed by the gringos than by the gangsters." Wilmer Guerra, 28, was returning to with his 4-year-old son, saying they had been stopped at a checkpoint in on Mexico's northern border with the US.

Before, people said that "with children we'd be able to pass easily, (but) things got hot in the past week," Guerra said. He said he would try again when the situation calmed down.

on Monday also highlighted the weekend "rescue" of nearly 800 migrants packed into semi-trailers, calling the operation a message that authorities are getting serious about combatting human

said more than 150 of the 785 migrants found inside the double trailers of four semis Saturday in the state of were children.

"We can't allow human trafficking," Ebrard said, contending that for many years it was tolerated by Mexican officials. "We might be experiencing one of the greatest human trafficking (situations) in the world."



His comments came as continued to roll out the deployment on the southern border of members of the new militarized police force.

Until Monday, Mexican officials had spoken of a deployment of 6,000 to the southern border, but said during a conference in Tapachula that some of those would go to the northern border and about 2,400 would be deployed to Of those, 426 arrived in Tapachula Saturday, he said.

The will work with immigration agents to disrupt migrant smugglers and protect migrants. Reyes declined to provide additional details of the deployment so as to not alert smugglers.

Mexico is pushing to lower the number of Central American migrants arriving at the US border.

promised to reduce the flow in order to head off tariffs on Mexican imports threatened by US

Ebrard said Saturday's human incident in was a rescue because the migrants could have suffocated inside the trailers.

He said each of the migrants was paying $3,500 to be smuggled to the and some paid $5,000 to be entitled to a second attempt if caught, Ebrard said.

He estimated the entire value of the truck caravan's human cargo at more than USD 3.5 million (69 million pesos) and said the smugglers were going to pay roughly USD 500,000 to USD 800,000 in "commissions" to ensure the migrants' free passage.

Bribes are traditionally paid along the route to authorities, but also to organized groups that control territory, especially at Mexico's northern border with the U.S. and charge smugglers for each migrant they cross.

While caravans of thousands of Central American migrants walking up highways in drew the fury of Trump last year, the bulk of the region's migration has always existed in the shadows. And those who live at



Mexico's southern border believe bringing in national guardsmen will only be a boon to human smugglers.

On Sunday, a guardsman working a highway checkpoint near the town of in said his orders under the new operation are to try to identify human smugglers, in addition to the usual mission of looking for drugs and weapons.

The military presence there did not appear to be much greater than in previous weeks, but the soldiers were now wearing armbands indicating they were part of the National Guard.

"We can turn the smugglers over to authorities if, for example, we stop a vehicle and the is carrying people without papers," said the soldier, who declined to give his name, because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

Along the Suchiate, merchants and politicians expressed concern that the immigration crackdown could hurt the cross-border commerce that communities on both sides depend on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)