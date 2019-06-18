JUST IN
At least six dead, 75 hurt in China quake
US releases new photos it says incriminate Iran in tanker attacks

AFP  |  Washington 

The United States military on Monday released new photos it says incriminate Iran in last week's attacks on oil tankers in strategic Gulf waters.

One of the photos shows what the Pentagon described as "the remnants of the magnetic attachment device of (an) unexploded limpet mine" placed on one of the tankers. The US says an Iranian patrol boat removed the mine.

"Iran is responsible for the attack based on video evidence and the resources and proficiency needed to quickly remove the unexploded limpet mine," the Pentagon said in a statement accompanying the imagery.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 03:05 IST

