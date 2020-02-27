JUST IN
Microsoft cuts revenue estimates, says will feel impact of COVID19 outbreak

Microsoft said that in the current fiscal quarter its revenues will fall short of earlier forecasts

AFP | PTI  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft on Wednesday lowered its revenue estimates for the current quarter, saying it will feel the impact of the coronavirus epidemic with lower sales of Windows software and Surface devices.

The US tech giant became the latest global firm to warn of a financial hit from the global outbreak of the disease which has killed thousands worldwide.

"Although we see strong Windows demand in line with our expectations, the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated," Microsoft said in a statement.

As a result, Microsoft said that in the current fiscal quarter its revenues will fall short of earlier forecasts, with Windows and Surface "more negatively impacted than previously anticipated.
First Published: Thu, February 27 2020. 03:54 IST

