'Midsommar' cast sat in silence after watching film for first time

Actor Jack Reynor has revealed that the cast of his upcoming horror drama "Midsommar" sat in silence after the first viewing of the film.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reynor said for the most part of the film, the cast enjoyed it but they sat with their "heads in our hands" during the last part of the movie.

"We watched it as a cast together in New York. We all laughed through the first two-thirds of the film, at all that gallows humour, and then for the final third of the film, all of us were silent.

"When the credits rolled, there was no 'High-five! You did an amazing job! Oh my God, you're so good in the film!' It was just silence. All of us sat there with our heads in our hands. It was a good 10 minutes of not talking," the 27-year-old actor said.

"Midsommar" is the follow-up project of director Ari Aster after the 2018 horror masterpiece "Hereditary".

The film, fronted by British star Florence Pugh, is about a couple who travel to a remote Swedish village for a festival where they encounter a cult.

