Aluminium futures slip 0.28 pc on low demand

Aluminium prices softened 0.28 per cent to Rs 141.95 per kg in futures trade Friday as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand at the domestic spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for July delivery eased by 40 paise, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 141.95 per kg in a business turnover of 2,788 lots.

Similarly, aluminium contracts for August delivery were trading lower by 55 paise, or 0.38 per cent, at Rs 143.65 per kg in 562 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants due to weak demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on aluminium prices.

