Mindspace REIT to raise up to Rs 200 cr through debentures issue

Mindspace Business Parks on Tuesday said it will raise up to Rs 200 crore through issuance of debentures on a private placement basis.

The decision was taken at an executive committee meeting of K Raheja Corp Investment Managers LLP, manager to Mindspace Business Parks (Mindspace REIT), according to a regulatory filing.

The committeehas approved the issue of non-convertible debentures by Mindspace on a private placement basis for an aggregate amount of upto Rs 200 crore in one or more tranches.

Mindspace Business Parks is India's second REIT ( Investment Trust), and got listed this year after a successful launch of public issue of about Rs 4,500 crore.

The country's first REIT, Embassy Office Parks, got listed in April last year after raising Rs 4,750 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)