Minimum temperature in Delhi inches up due to cloud cover

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The minimum temperature in Delhi rose slightly on Monday morning due to cloud cover, the weather department said.

The city recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius, up from 7 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday and one notch more than normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

Light rains are expected in Delhi on Tuesday due to a fresh western disturbance affecting the northwestern region of the country.

The air quality in the national capital remained in the poor category with AQI of 262 in the morning.

First Published: Mon, January 20 2020. 11:35 IST

