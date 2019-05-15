Minor communal flare-up in Bharuch

Six persons of a minority community, including a maulvi of a local mosque, were booked on the charges of rioting and assault following a minor communal flare-up in the town on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in a locality near Union School when a local shopkeeper, Pokhraj Soni, had an argument with the maulvi of a nearby after the latter's scooter hit a pipe, which Soni had installed to drain water from the terrace of his shop.

According to police inspector, N K Goswami, people from both the sides engaged in stone-pelting after a heated verbal spat between Soni and the maulvi, who is yet to be identified.

"Soni's shop is close to the Soni confronted the maulvi when the drainage pipe broke after being hit by the scooter. People from both the sides came against each other. Stones were also hurled by some people. However, the situation was quickly brought under control. It was a minor incident," Goswami said.

Soni sustained head injury during the stone pelting, he added.

Based on Soni's complaint, an FIR was lodged against six persons, including the maulvi and his five supporters.

No one has been arrested yet.

They have been booked on the charges of assault and rioting.

As per Soni's complaint, the accused hurled stones at him when he was inside his shop. He alleged that the accused also damaged his vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)