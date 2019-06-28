Minor raped in UP's Saharanpur

A minor girl was allegedly raped by four people in Nanauta area of Uttar Pradesh's Sharanpur district Friday, police said.

The 15-year-old girl had come to her native's place here.

SP (Rural) Vidyasagar Mishra said the girl had gone to the fields in the morning to attend to the nature's call, when the accused overpowered her.

The girl raised an alarm but nobody came to her rescue.

Police have registered a case.

A youth had been rounded up for questioning, police said. PTI CORR.

