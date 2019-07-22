JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

CBI searches residence, office of senior NPCC officer in bribery case

'Lanka Muslim congress not to accept ministerial portfolios until issues are resolved'
Business Standard

'Mission Mangal' to have Australian premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

"Mission Mangal" will have its Australian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on Independence Day.

The movie, directed by Jagan Shakti, is based on real-life scientists, who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), launched by Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) in 2013.

IFFM will host the premiere at HOYTS Chadstone in Melbourne.

The film features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and HR Dattatrey in the lead roles.

"Mission Mangal" is scheduled to be released on August 15.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 18:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU