Das congratulates ISRO scientists for successful launch of

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Monday congratulated the ISRO scientists for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2.

"Another historic and unprecedented feat by India in space. Congratulations to Team ISRO, once again making 1.25 crore people of India holding head high with pride," Das said in his congratulatory message.

Earlier on the day, India successfully launched its second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 on-board its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from the spaceport at Sriharikota to explore the uncharted south pole of the celestial body by landing a rover at Sriharikota.

The geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle lifted-off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre into cloudy skies at 2.

