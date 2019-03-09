Mizoram Cabinet approves Liquor Prohibition Bill

The Cabinet has approved the proposed liquor prohibition bill in the state, officials said Saturday.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by on Friday approved the Liquor Prohibition Bill, 2019, the said.

The bill would be introduced in the state Assembly during the Budget session starting from March 20, the added.

The ruling Mizo (MNF) had promised during the state Assembly election in November last year that if voted to power it would ensure total prohibition in the northeast state.

There was total prohibition in from 1997 till January 2015 with the Mizoram Liquor Total Prohibition Act in force in the state.

The previous government of Lal Thanhawla allowed opening of wine shops in the state from March 2015.

