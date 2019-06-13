Mizoram registers 14.82 pc growth in GSDP

registered a growth of 14.82 per cent in its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), according to the Economic Survey 2018-19.

The GSDP at current prices was estimated at Rs 19,174.34 crore in 2017-18 as against Rs 16,698.76 crore in 2016-17, said the Economic Survey tabled in the assembly on Thursday.

The Economic Survey 2018-19 was presented by Chief Minister along with the budget papers.

It said the primary sector, comprising agriculture and allied activities, contributed 29.93 per cent to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA) while the industry sector contributed 25.05 per cent of the GSVA.

The industry sector consists of and quarrying, manufacturing, construction and electricity, gas, water supply and other

However, the service sector continued to have the highest contribution to the GSVA at 45.03 per cent.

Per capita income of for the year 2017-2018 was projected at Rs 1,51,682 as against the previous year's estimate of Rs 1,33,951, the Economic Survey said.

"The new government has adopted Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) for the development of the state," it said.

The SEDP, a flagship programme of the Mizo National Front (MNF) government, aims at accelerating progress in key sectors and transforming into a welfare state.

It is expected that the government strategy for development of Mizoram and allocation of public resources would be mostly directed towards implementation of the SEDP, the Survey said.

