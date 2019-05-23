MNF's Zothantluanga wins Aizawl West-I bypoll in Mizoram

MNF's Zothantluanga Thursday won the by-election to the Aizawl West-I Assembly constituency in Mizoram by a margin of 7,035 votes, officials said.
Zothantluanga got 12,309 of the total 18,154 votes polled. His nearest candidate, Lalbuanga Sailo (Independent), who was supported by the Zoram People's Movement(ZPM)-Congress combine, bagged 5,322 votes, Returning Officer Vanlalngaihsaka said.
Zothantluanga(65), a former student leader, is currently adviser to the ruling MNF or Mizo National Front.
He has been a lieutenant when the party was underground and is one of the founding leaders of the Mizo Students Union (MSU).
The bypoll was held as ZPM leader Lalduhoma vacated the seat which he won in the November 28 state elections and decided to retain the Serchip constituency.
