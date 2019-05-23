MNF's Zothantluanga wins Aizawl West-I bypoll in Mizoram

MNF's Zothantluanga Thursday won the by-election to the West-I Assembly constituency in by a margin of 7,035 votes, officials said.

Zothantluanga got 12,309 of the total 18,154 votes polled. His nearest candidate, Lalbuanga Sailo (Independent), who was supported by the Zoram People's Movement(ZPM)- combine, bagged 5,322 votes, Returning said.

Zothantluanga(65), a former student leader, is currently to the ruling MNF or Mizo

He has been a when the party was underground and is one of the founding leaders of the Mizo Students Union (MSU).

The bypoll was held as ZPM vacated the seat which he won in the November 28 state elections and decided to retain the Serchip constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)