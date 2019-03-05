Mob kills leopard in Gujarat

A was beaten to death by a mob in Gujarat's district after it had attacked and injured a 30-year-old villager, a said Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Ghamroj village inMagrol tehsil along the in the wee hours of Monday, when the big cat attacked outside his house near his farm.

"Hearing screams of Vasava, people gathered at the spot with lathis and chased the feline, which was finally cornered near the highway. They attacked the and killed it," said J HRathod, Deputy of Forest.

Vasava sustained injuries to his fingers and a leg in the attack, he said.

A postmortem was conducted by Forest officials Monday.

Rathod said appropriate action will be taken against those involved in killing the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)