Barbie turns 60 with career dolls and role models

is turning 60, and in an effort to keep up with the times a new range of dolls are being released, including career women and role models to inspire young girls.

An astronaut, and a anchor were among the new-look, high-achieving Barbies unveiled by toy company at an anniversary event in Singapore Friday.

A series of successful women have also had dolls made in their image to mark six decades of

These include world number one Naomi Osaka, American Yara Shahidi, and the first ever Maori Barbie, modelled after

" has come a long way as a role model to show girls that they have choices and can achieve any careers," said

has marked the anniversary by partnering with the Singapore Flyer -- a giant ferris wheel in the city-state -- to temporarily turn one of the ride's cabins Barbie-themed.

Barbie has attracted her fair share of controversy, not least her pin-up measurements put her at odds with a women's rights movement fighting against unattainable beauty standards.

Mattel has made many changes in the years since, introducing multiple body types and skin tones.

These days more than half of the Barbie dolls sold around the world have neither blonde hair nor blue eyes, according to the company.

More than one billion Barbies have been sold since her debut at the American Toy Fair in on March 9, 1959.

