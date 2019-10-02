PM Modi pays tributes to the Father of the Nation at Sabarmati Ashram

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct 2, 2019. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Modi paid floral tributes, visited the museum there, interacted with students and also went to Gandhi's house called Hriday Kunj inside the Ashram.

Modi also penned his thoughts in the visitors' book. He spent around 20 minutes at the Ashram. He was accompanied by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Gandhi established the Ashram in 1917 after his return from South Africa and stayed there till 1930. He also embarked on the 'Dandi yatra' from the venue in 1930 saying that he will return to the Ashram only after India gains independence.
First Published: Wed, October 02 2019. 19:35 IST

