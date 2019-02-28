Modi's mega video-conference ridiculous, betrayal of national sentiments: Mayawati

Thursday hit out at for his proposed address to BJP workers through a mega video-conference, terming it "ridiculous and betrayal of national



sentiments" amid escalating tension between and

Under the BJP's 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme, Modi is slated to have direct dialogue with about a crore BJP workers, volunteers and others through the "world's largest video conference" at noon on Thursday.

"At a time when is facing hostility of war and country needs firm leadership, PM instead of concentrating on the matters of national security trying to serve political interest by addressing his BJP workers is ridiculous besides betrayal of national sentiments (sic), wrote on

"Indian forces foiled Pakistani attack yesterday it is a matter of big relief but an IAF is under Pak custody is a matter of great concern. should try to do its best at all levels to ensure safe return of the only then the country will feel relief (sic)," she added.

An IAF was captured by after an air combat Wednesday during which the two sides said they shot down each other's warplanes that followed an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes that sparked fears of war.

IAF sources identified the pilot as Wing

Twenty-one opposition parties Wednesday expressed "deep anguish" over what they alleged was "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices of armed forces and urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)