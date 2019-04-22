Modi's remarks on India's nuclear capability 'highly unfortunate', says Pak

on Monday took exception to Narendra Modi's remarks about India's nuclear capability, terming them "highly unfortunate" and said such nuclear brinksmanship should be discouraged.

Pointing out that Modi referred to the night of February 27 and missile-related threat from as 'Qatal ki Raat' (the night of murder), a (FO) statement said, "It clearly contradicts the position of Indian officials, who had tried to give an impression that there were no such plans of and instead had blamed for 'whipping up war hysteria'."



"Such nuclear brinksmanship needs to be discouraged," it said.

Following the air strike at in on February 26, there was a dogfight between Indian and Pakistani fighter planes on February 27 in which IAF wing was captured by the neighbouring country and released on the night of March 1.

Addressing a poll rally at Patan in on Sunday, Modi said after was caught, opposition started seeking a reply from him.

"We held a press conference and warned Pakistan that if anything happened to our pilot, you will keep telling the world what Modi did to you. A senior American said on the second day that Modi has kept 12 missiles ready and might attack and the situation will deteriorate. Pakistan announced return of the pilot, or else it was going to be a 'qatal ki raat'," he said.

The FO statement said, "Pakistan considers these remarks as highly unfortunate and irresponsible."



"Such rhetoric for short-term political and electoral gains, with complete disregard to its effects on strategic stability in is regrettable and against norms of responsible nuclear behaviour," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)