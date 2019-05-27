Modi thanks world leaders for congratulatory messages on LS poll victory

Monday thanked world leaders for their messages congratulating him for returning to power in the elections.

Iranian wished Modi for his thumping electoral victory.

Thanking him on Twitter, the PM said, and enjoy civilizational links. "We will work to strengthen close ties between the two countries," Modi wrote.

tweeted that Kim Jae Ryong, the of Cabinet in Democratic People's Republic of Korea, also congratulated Modi on being elected to the office for a second term.

In his response to wishes from Jamaican PM Andrew Holness, Modi said the victory is a reflection of the aspirations of 1.3 billion people of "I look forward to working with you to strengthen our friendly relations for the mutual progress and prosperity of our people," he said.

Responding to South African Cyril Ramaphosa's greetings, Modi returned the wishes on inauguration of his second term of presidency. The PM said he looks forward to meeting him "soon".

Modi told his counterpart that he looks forward to continue working with her to further strengthen the bilateral ties in all spheres, "including in our shared fight against the forces of radicalism and terrorism".

The PM also thanked Austrian for his message of congratulations, saying he looks forward to working for stronger ties between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)