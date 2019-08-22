Narendra Modi to launch $4.2-million Hindu temple project in Bahrain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the $4.2 million redevelopment project of the 200-year-old Lord Sri Krishna in the Bahraini capital during his two-day visit to the Gulf nation.

In the first-ever Prime Ministerial visit by India, Modi, who arrives here on Saturday as part of his state visit, will launch the redevelopment of the Shreenathji (Shree Krishna) in Manama at a special ceremony. In there would be interactions with the It would be an honour for me to be present at the special ceremony marking the re-development of the of Lord Shreenathji, among the oldest temples in the Gulf region, Modi said in a tweet on twitter. Bob Thaker, President of Thattai Hindu Merchant community, said the newly-built structure will have 45,000 square feet in area and will have 80 per cent more capacity to host devotees in terms of space.

The project also envisages a facility for hosting Hindu weddings, in line with the Tourism and Exhibition Authority's initiative to make the Kingdom a hub of Indian weddings, the News of quoted Thaker as saying.

"There will also be knowledge centre as well as a museum attached to the temple," he said.

Bhagwan Asarpota, a prominent member of the Thattai Hindu Merchants Community, said: "We are fortunate to have the Indian Prime Minister visit the temple amidst its 200th year celebrations."



The prime minister would be meeting King of Bahrain Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and other leaders. My visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain would be the first ever Prime Ministerial visit to the Kingdom. I look forward to meeting Prime Minister His Royal Highness Prince Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and His Majesty the King of Bahrain Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Modi said in another tweet.

He would also meet and interact with the during the visit.