Mercury rises by few notches in Himachal; Una hottest at 43 degrees

Temperature rose by a few notches in Wednesday even as isolated places in the state received rain.

Chamba received 13 mm rain, whereas Kalpa got 0.4 mm rain since Tuesday evening, MeT Centre (Shimla) said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 43 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest was recorded at 7.9 degrees Celsius in Keylong, he said.

Bilaspur recorded a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius followed by Hamirpur at 40.3 degrees, Kangra 39.6 degrees, Sundernagar 39.7 degrees and Mandi 36.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature in the hill state's capital Shimla was 29.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT said.

Similarly, the maximum temperature in the tourist place of Dalhousie was 23.1 degrees followed by Kalpa 24.3 degrees and Keylong 20.7 degrees Celsius, it added.

