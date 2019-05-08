PM Modi has people's blessings, will get re-elected: BJP chief Amit Shah

chief on Wednesday said Prime Minister will get re-elected for a second term after the Lok Sabha polls as he has blessings of the people of the country.

Shah said wherever he goes in the country, he hears the chants of "Modi, Modi".

"I have visited the entire India during the Lok Sabha electioneering and wherever I went Modi, Modi chants rented the air.

"This is not just a slogan but the manifestation of 125 crore people's blessings for Modi," he told an election rally here.

"Narendra Modiji is going to become the Prime Minister again on May 23 the date the result of the will be announced," he added.

Showering praises on Modi, Shah said the Prime Minister is a workaholic, who has not taken even a single day's leave since the last 20 years.

Modiji works for 18 hours daily, he said, adding in contrast, chief dashes off to foreign destinations when the mercury shoots up in the summer. His party and his mother then look for him, the chief said, taking potshots at Gandhi. He asked people to vote for Modi as the country was safe in his hands.

"During the previous regime of Sonia-Manmohan, our jawans were slaughtered and their heads were taken away. But the previous UPA government kept mum," he said.

However, things have changed under the Modi government, Shah said. He said after the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF men attained martyrdom, Pakistan, fearing a surgical strike, increased vigil at the border.

But Modi, who has a 56-inch chest, gave a free hand to the Air Force and our jawans bombed a terror camp at Balakot in Pakistan and blew away terrorists, he said.