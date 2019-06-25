Monsoon advances, Rajasthan gets heavy rainfall

further advanced into central and Tuesday with several places in receiving heavy rainfall, but dry prevailed in most parts of eastern and northern states.

Maximum temperatures were above the normal at many areas in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal, according to the (IMD).

Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, Jodhpur in and in were some of the hottest places in the country.

In Delhi, dry conditions pushed the mercury up and rains will continue to elude the national capital for the next three to four days, the weatherman said.

may take a week longer to reach Normally, the wind system reaches the city by June 29.

recorded a high of 39 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, and a low of 27.8 degrees Humidity levels oscillated between 53 and 79 per cent.

and also saw their maximum temperatures increase from 32 degrees and 24.7 degrees on Monday to 39.8 degrees Celsius and 27.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, respectively.

In Rajasthan, Jaisalmer recorded 55 mm Tuesday, while one to seven centimetre of rainfall was recorded in the past 24 hours in many parts of the desert state.

Jodhpur was the hottest place in the state at 41.5 degrees Celsius. It was 41.1 in Bikaner and 41 degrees Celsius in Churu.

further advanced in Gujarat, and

In Madhya Pradesh, monsoon rains advanced towards in the western part of the state, a said. On Monday, the eastern and southern areas of the state were lashed by rains.

Monsoon is expected to cover the entire by July 3 and is likely to reach capital in the next 48 hours, IMD- said.

The south-west monsoon entered with southern parts of the state receiving showers, a said.

Monsoon, which also arrived in southern Saurashtra, will advance to remaining parts of the state soon, according to the IMD.

For Mumbai, which has been reeling under water shortage, there was good from the Met department that has declared onset of the south-west monsoon for the city.

Monsoon, which generally arrives in on June 10 every year, is behind schedule by more than two weeks, the longest delay in the last 10 years.

If the monsoon fails to keep its date with Mumbai, citizens might have to face another cut in water supply, a said.

The northern limit of the south-west monsoon is expected to cover not only but also entire Maharashtra, besides some parts of and

In slight respite from heat, a few places in received rainfall with state capital witnessing cloudy skies.

The state capital recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius and was the hottest place in the state at 42.5 degrees Celsius, the Met said.

Rainfall was recorded in Sultanpur (3.0 mm), (8.2 mm), (26.2 mm) and Hardoi (22 mm).

Maximum temperatures hovered below normal limits at most places in and

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 37.9 degrees Celsius and in 37.6 degrees Celsius.

brought some relief to residents from scorching heat as the maximum temperatures fell by two to three notches on Tuesday, the MeT department said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)