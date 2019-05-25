More than a dozen wounded in France bomb 'attack'

called a package blast on a pedestrian street in the heart of France's city of on Friday an "attack" after the device wounded more than a dozen people just two days ahead of the country's hotly contested European

Police were hunting a man believed to be in his early 30s on a mountain bicycle who witnesses and security cameras saw in the area immediately before the explosion.

The number of injured stood at 13 people, with 11 taken to hospitals, a source close to the inquiry said. None of the injuries was life-threatening.

A police source said the package contained "screws or bolts". It had been placed in front of a bakery near a busy corner of two popular streets at around 17:30 pm (1530 GMT) on a balmy spring evening.

The blast occurred on a narrow strip of land between the Saone and Rhone rivers in the historic centre of the southeast city. The area was evacuated and cordoned off by police.

"There was an explosion and I thought it was a car crash," said Eva, a 17-year-old student who was about 15 metres (50 feet) from the site of the blast.

"There were bits of electric wire near me, and batteries and bits of cardboard and plastic. The windows were blown out," he said.

Macron, speaking in a live interview, said: "It's not for me to give a toll but it appears there are no fatalities.

There have been injuries, so obviously I'm thinking of these injured and their families."



The attack upended last-minute campaigning ahead of the European on Sunday with cancelling his appearance at his centrist party's final rally Friday night.

A terrorism probe was opened by the prosecutor's office, which has jurisdiction over all terror cases in the country.

was on his way to

"An eight-year-old girl was wounded.... We're fairly relieved because apparently there were no serious injuries but on the other hand, we are certain it was an explosive device," said Denis Broliquier, of the city's Second Arrondissement.

He said the suspect sought by police had been seen on video surveillance cameras.

Shortly after evacuating the area, police expanded the security perimeter after two abandoned bags were found in a children's park at the nearby Bellcour square, though bomb disposal teams later determined they were harmless.

"I was working, serving customers, and all of a sudden there was a huge 'boom'," said Omar Ghezza, a baker who works nearby.

"We though it had something to do with renovation work. But in fact it was an abandoned package," he said.

has been on high alert following a wave of deadly jihadist terror attacks since 2015 which have killed more than 250 people.

"It's an area in the very centre of Lyon, a major street," the city's deputy in charge of security, Jean-Yves Secheresse, told BFM television.

"These areas are highly secured, the police are continually present," as were patrols by soldiers deployed in a long-running anti-terror operation, he said.

is the third-biggest city in The population of the city plus its extensive suburbs is 2.3 million.

The most recent package bomb in dates back to December 2007, when an explosion in front of a in killed one person and injured another. Police never found who carried out that attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)