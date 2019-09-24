MoS Naik lauds Modi for Houston speech on fighting terrorism

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a decisive battle against terrorism in front of US President Donald Trump in Houston, junior Defence Minister Shripad Yesso Naik said, without naming Pakistan, on Monday hint is "enough" for people who understand it.

The prime minister on Sunday hit out at Pakistan for its support to terrorism without naming the neighbouring country.

Speaking at the 'Howdy, Modi' event at Houston in the US in the presence of Trump, the PM called for a "decisive battle" against terrorism.

Naik said the high-profile event has delivered a strong message against terrorism.

I am grateful to Prime Minister Modi and US president Trump for the success of 'Howdy, Modi' rally as the programme has senta stern message against terrorism.

"People of India, too, wanted this message to be put across. After this, we can say that terrorism should be wiped off from the face of the globe," Naik told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

He said under Modis leadership, Indian dream to stand globally tall and speak, stands accomplished.

Asked if the 'Howdy, Modi' programme was a joint Indo- US message to Pakistan on terrorism, the minister, without naming Islamabad, said, "Hint is enough for people who understand it.

Later, delivering a lecture on Jammu and Kashmir, Naik said the voiding of Article 370 would open vistas of development activities in the border state, which has also been bifurcated into two Union Territories.

Attacking the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Naik said due to his "mistakes" some parts of J&K went under Pakistan's occupation and subsequently gave birth to separatism and terrorism in the state.

"If Jawaharlal Nehru had acted responsibly on J&K, the state would not have been in shambles for years," he said.

The abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 would turn it into a "paradise", the Union minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)