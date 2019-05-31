Second stint as AYUSH Minister will help continuity: Naik

Union Minister of State Shripad Naik on Friday said that his second continuous term as a Minister of State (independent charge) for AYUSH, will help the continuity of the ministry's projects, while he was also thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for also appointing him as Minister of State for Defence.
"I have already been AYUSH Minister in the last term. My second stint in the same ministry will help me as far as continuity is concerned. I will focus on completing ongoing projects faster, while also embarking on new plans for yoga and alternative medicine," Naik told IANS.
Naik, a five-term MP from North Goa, also thanked Modi for appointing him as Minister of State for Defence. When asked whether he would look to organising defence-related events like the Defence Expo in Goa -- late Manohar Parrikar as then Union Defence Minister had shifted the Defence Expo to Goa -- Naik said: "I will see to it that Goa gets as much benefit as possible from both ministries".
Parrikar served as Defence Minister from 2014-17.
--IANS
maya/rs/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU