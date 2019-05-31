Second stint as AYUSH Minister will help continuity: Naik

of State on Friday said that his second continuous term as a (independent charge) for AYUSH, will help the continuity of the ministry's projects, while he was also thankful to Modi for also appointing him as for Defence.

"I have already been in the last term. My second stint in the same ministry will help me as far as continuity is concerned. I will focus on completing ongoing projects faster, while also embarking on new plans for yoga and alternative medicine," told IANS.

Naik, a five-term from North Goa, also thanked Modi for appointing him as for Defence. When asked whether he would look to organising defence-related events like the Defence Expo in -- late as then Union had shifted the Defence Expo to -- said: "I will see to it that gets as much benefit as possible from both ministries".

Parrikar served as from 2014-17.

--IANS

maya/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)