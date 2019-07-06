India set to become 'financial superpower': Shripad Naik

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Friday lauded the government for presenting a "developmental" Union budget and said that the country has taken a step towards becoming a financial superpower.

"Our financial capabilities have increased under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last five years. I believe that our country has taken a step forward in the direction of becoming a financial superpower. The union budget gave priority to the development of the country," said Naik.

Naik hailed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for empowering women of the country through the budget.

"How to uplift the woman folk of the country and how to take them towards development was Nirmala Sitharaman's priority in the budget. She announced Rs 1 lakh loan for women entrepreneurs under Mudra scheme," he said.

