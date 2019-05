MoU to develop uniform standards of cancer patient care under PMJAY

The (NHA) and the Grid (NCG) have inked an MoU to develop uniform standards of patient care to under the central government's scheme Ayushman Bharat.

The NCG is an initiative of the government to create a network of centres, research institutes, patient groups and charitable institutions across the country.

Owing to multi-disciplinary nature of care required for cancer management, both NHA and NCG recognise the importance of collaborative efforts required to strengthen delivery of under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The aim is to reduce cancer burden, improve access to and ensure financial risk protection with minimum prevalence of catastrophic health spending and impoverishment, an official statement said.

NCG and NHA officials met in recently to discuss their new partnership on a wide range of ideas to improve

"The main objectives of this collaboration include developing uniform standards of patient care for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer, providing specialized training and education in oncology and facilitating collaborative basic, translational and clinical research in cancer.

"NHA and NCG will jointly review existing packages, pricing of services, standard treatment workflows covered under AB-PMJAY and plug in necessary gaps to ensure enhanced quality of cancer care," the statement stated.

On this new partnership, NHA said, "We are glad to with and welcome their expertise in enhancing the services provided under the scheme. We look forward to NCG's support and expertise in enabling us to expand our by actively encouraging its member hospitals to empanel with AB-PMJAY."



The PMJAY is the flagship scheme of the government which aims at providing a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to over 10.74 crore vulnerable entitled families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries).

PMJAY provides for the beneficiary at the point of service. According to health ministry, it will help reduce catastrophic expenditure for hospitalizations, which impoverishes six crore people each year and will help mitigate the financial risk arising out of catastrophic health episodes.

