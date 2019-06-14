UAE loses claim against rival Qatar in world court

The UN's top court on Friday rejected a request by the to take special measures against in a two-year crisis that has added to growing tensions in the Gulf.

Oil and gas-rich has faced an economic and diplomatic boycott since June 2017 by Gulf rivals who accused of backing terrorism and being too close to regional rival

had asked the (ICJ) to prevent "aggravating" the dispute, after won a case last year over alleged discrimination against its citizens.

ICJ said the court "rejects the request for provisional measures submitted by the United Arab Emirates" by a margin of 15 to one.

The measures it asked for were temporary ones while the Hague-based court decides on a wider legal battle between the UAE and Qatar over the blockade.

The legal blow for the UAE comes as tensions soar in the Gulf after two were set ablaze in an attack that has blamed on

Qatar's to the ICJ said it welcomed the rejection of the "groundless" UAE request.

"Qatar brought this case to protect the Qatari people against the UAE's policy and practice of racial discrimination. It is the Qatari people who are the victims here, and not the government of the UAE," said

For two years and its allies the UAE, and have barred Qatari flights from their airports and airspace, banned most Qatari visitors, cut trade and shipping links, and closed their borders, unhappy about Doha's insistence on maintaining its own approach to regional relations.

Last June, in a case brought by Qatar, the ICJ ruled that the UAE must allow families which include Qatari members to be reunited, and that Qatari students must be given the chance to complete their education in the Emirates.

But this year went back to court to seek the special measures, including to stop what it alleged was blocking its own citizens from accessing Emirati websites to ease travel issues.

It also asked the ICJ to order Doha to withdraw a separate discrimination case that it has lodged against the UAE with the (CERD), a body which upholds a 1965 UN treaty on equality.

The ICJ however ruled that the UAE's requests for special measures did not cover "plausible rights" that needed to be protected.

"The conditions for the indication of provisional measures... are not met," the court said in its judgment.

During a hearing earlier this year, the Emiratis meanwhile also accused Qatar of backing terrorist groups including the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, echoing one of the original allegations by the Gulf allies against Doha.

They also alleged that Qatar used its state-controlled channels and fake documents to hamper Abu Dhabi's own efforts to damp down the row, and asked the court to tell Qatar to stop.

Doha has repeatedly denied the claims of its rivals, accusing them of seeking regime change.

Qatar has maintained cordial relations with even as other states led by have cooperated with US pressure campaign against Iran, but Doha is also still close to

