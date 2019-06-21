MPI begins supplying animal tissue to SCTIMST

: The Meat Products of (MPI) has begun supplying animal tissue from its facility to the Sree Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) and the medical device industry for making

The devices include heart valves, cardiac and wound care patches.

Although is a major exporter of meat, till date there has been no established source for biomedical quality animal tissue in the country.

Through this venture, the Kochi-based MPI would be supported by SCTIMST to attain this unique status, thereby aiding in the development of affordable in the country.

The MPI staff was trained by SCTIMST for the collection of animal tissue, which began from June 19, from the ' for Medical Devices' established at MPI Ltd, a press release from SCTIMST said.

The animal tissue is collected according to international standard, which ensures checking the source of animal, its health status as well as the microbial status of animal tissue to be used in the manufacture of medical devices, the release said.

All these processes are well documented for aiding future technical auditing and ensuring safe use of animal tissue for manufacturing medical devices, it said.

SCTIMST had developed the know-how for processing animal tissue for medical use such as cardiac patches, wound care products, dura patch, bioprosthetic heart valve etc complying with international standards.

Indian medical device and equipment market is estimated to be $4 billion of which 70 per cent is imported.

This endeavour is another attempt by SCTIMST for development of indigenous thereby reducing import burden, the release added.

