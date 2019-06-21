Jet Airways shares soar another 15.5 pc

Shares of zoomed 15.5 per cent Friday, continuing the previous day's sharp rally.

The scrip witnessed choppy trading, touching a high of Rs 79.75 and a low of Rs 39.10 during the day on the BSE. Intra-day, the scrip jumped 24.60 per cent despite a weak opening. It finally closed at Rs 72.45, up 13.20 per cent.

At the NSE, shares of the climbed 15.51 per cent to close at Rs 72.60.

Shares of had witnessed an unprecedented rally Thursday, bouncing back sharply after days of massive declines to close the day over 122 per cent higher.

The had stopped flying on April 17 and banks voted for bankruptcy on June 17.

Jet Airways, started over 25 years ago, stopped flying after it ran out of cash and unpaid lessors took away most of its 100-odd operational airplanes.

