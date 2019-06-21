MPs flags water crisis, heat wave conditions; seeks Centre's help

members from Maharashtra, Bihar, and raised the issue of water crisis and heat wave conditions prevailing the country.

(NCP) flagged the issue of mismanagement of water by the of and said people are facing problems with water tankers.

"Centre should support to deal with the prevailing water crisis," Sule said during Zero Hour.

from Pataliputra constituency in raised the issue of drying of hand water pumps and demanded that the Centre ask the to take action on the matter.

(BJP) in said the temperature in his constituency Churu had touched 50.3 degrees Celsius and there were heatwaves across the state. He demanded that the implementation of the NREGA scheme be changed so that it takes into account the problems being faced by the people in Churu.

A member from said that the state is facing drought condition and demanded that the Centre terms it as a 'national calamity'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)