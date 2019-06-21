Pranati Nayak wins bronze at Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championship

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak Friday clinched a bronze medal in vault event at the Senior Asian Artistic Championships in Ulaanbaatar,

The 23-year-old from West Bengal, who had qualified for vault finals with a sixth place, came up with a score of 13.384 to claim the bronze medal. She had scored 13.400 and 13.367 in the first and second vault respectively.

China's Yu Linmin (14.350) and Japan's Ayaka Sakaguchi (13.584) won the gold and silver medal at the event.

"I have been training her since she was 16 years and so it is a big thing for me and the country. I feel blessed that Pranati has been able to win the medal," Pranati's said.

Riyaz Bhati, of (GFI), also congratulated Pranati for the feat.

"I am extremely happy for Pranati Nayak as she secured a medal at the Asian Championships. She deserved an International medal for long and today is the day where she joins the club of International medallist from and its a great day for Indian Gymnastic," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)