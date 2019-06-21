Iran gave 2 warnings before downing US drone: general

gave two warnings before downing a US reconnaissance drone over the Gulf of Oman, the commander of the of the country's elite Revolutionary Guards said Friday.

"Twice we... sent warnings," told state television.

Hajizadeh said that even pilotless drones, like the one shot down on Thursday, had systems to relay warnings and other communications to their operators thousands of kilometres (miles) away in the

"This aircraft possesses a system which allows it to relay the signals and information it receives to its own central system," he said.

"Unfortunately, when they failed to reply and the gave a second appeal at 3:55 am (2325 GMT Wednesday) and they kept on getting nearer and the aircraft made no change to its trajectory, at 4:05 am (2335 GMT) we were obliged to shoot it down."



Hajizadeh stressed that the order was given only after the aircraft had entered Iranian airspace.

Thursday's downing -- which insists was above international waters -- has seen tensions between the two spike further after a series of attacks on tankers the US has blamed on

