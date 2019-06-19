JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

In railways' 100-day plan: Reducing Delhi-Howrah, Delhi-Mumbai travel time by 5 hours

Assam BJP MPs urge Sawant to reopen defunct mills of Hindustan
Business Standard

Mukherjee Nagar assault case: HC pulls up Delhi Police, says it's evidence of police brutality

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said the police assault on an autorickshaw driver and his minor son in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar was evidence of police brutality and how a uniformed force ought not to act.

"If this is not evidence of police brutality then what is," a bench of justices Jayant Nath and Najmi Waziri asked.

The observation by the court came while issuing notice to the Centre, the AAP government and Delhi Police seeking their stand on a PIL seeking an independent CBI probe into the matter.

On Sunday evening, several video clips of a brawl between Sarabjeet Singh, the auto driver, and policemen went viral on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 19:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU