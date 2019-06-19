Mukherjee Nagar assault case: HC pulls up Delhi Police, says it's evidence of police brutality

The High Court Wednesday said the assault on an and his minor son in northwest Delhi's Nagar was evidence of brutality and how a uniformed force ought not to act.

"If this is not evidence of brutality then what is," a bench of justices and asked.

The observation by the court came while issuing notice to the Centre, the and Police seeking their stand on a PIL seeking an independent CBI probe into the matter.

On Sunday evening, several video clips of a brawl between Sarabjeet Singh, the auto driver, and policemen went viral on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)