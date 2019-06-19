Anti-dumping duty imposed on jute sacking cloths from B'desh

has imposed anti- duty on the import of sacking cloths from which will have a positive impact on West Bengal's ailing sector.

"Anti- duty on sacking cloth from was our long standing demand to save the Indian sector. With active efforts of Smriti Irani, this has been achieved," veteran said in his reaction.

"It will be applicable for 5 years effective from June 18, 2019," he said.

This will help jute farmers and the jute mills of West Bengal which are ailing or running in a very low capacity, Kajaria said.

The IJMA had filed an application for initiation of anti-circumvention investigation concerning import of the product exported from

It has requested for extension of the existing anti- duties on the imports, alleging circumvention of the duty.

carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

Jute sacking accounts for the lion share of the total jute goods. The notification showed anti-dumping duty imposed between USD 125.21 and 138.97 per tonne.

Currently, the duty exists on jute yarn, sacking bags and hessian fabric (made from skin of jute plant) and imposed in the range of USD6.3-351.7 per tonne.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)